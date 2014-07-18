FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators' net shorts in Eurodollar futures fall from record -CFTC
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators' net shorts in Eurodollar futures fall from record -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds background)
    July 18 (Reuters) - Speculators pared their net bearish
positions in Eurodollar futures from the record high set a week
ago, while they reduced their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year
Treasury note futures in the latest week, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Short-term U.S. rates and yields fell this week on perceived
dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before
Congress. Traders reckoned her testimony supported the view the
U.S. central bank would raise interest rates gradually and would
increase them to lower levels than it had in the past.
 
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
Eurodollar futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 1.595
million contracts on Tuesday, fewer than the record 1.81 million
set a week earlier, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments
of Traders data.  
    The amount of speculators' bearish positions in 10-year
Treasury futures exceeded bullish positions by 53,626 contracts
on July 15, according to CFTC's latest data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 96,772 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Sept 10-year T-notes closed up 2/32 on the week at
125-9/32, while Eurodollar futures for Dec 2016 delivery 
ended at 97.905, down from 97.995 a week earlier. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         233,128        207,652
 Short        240,407        221,372
 Net           -7,279        -13,720
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         328,802        303,782
 Short        324,087        321,245
 Net            4,715        -17,463
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         425,550        376,657
 Short        479,176        473,429
 Net          -53,626        -96,772
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          94,071         73,101
 Short         68,339         77,458
 Net           25,732         -4,357
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          51,217         50,178
 Short         35,337         33,269
 Net           15,880         16,909
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         934,666        906,356
 Short      2,530,112      2,717,529
 Net       -1,595,446     -1,811,173
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
