Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 50,180 contracts on Aug 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 45,131 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12Aug2014 Prior week week Long 335,345 338,333 Short 250,202 259,028 Net 85,143 79,305 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12Aug2014 Prior week week Long 381,139 314,552 Short 357,970 323,539 Net 23,169 -8,987 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12Aug2014 Prior week week Long 462,457 452,910 Short 512,637 498,041 Net -50,180 -45,131 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12Aug2014 Prior week week Long 103,876 91,377 Short 86,668 87,424 Net 17,208 3,953 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12Aug2014 Prior week week Long 53,891 51,842 Short 33,655 32,980 Net 20,236 18,862 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12Aug2014 Prior week week Long 943,394 846,785 Short 2,714,386 2,790,537 Net -1,770,992 -1,943,752 (Reporting by Richard Leong)