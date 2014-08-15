FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC
August 15, 2014

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 50,180 contracts on Aug 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 45,131 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        12Aug2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         335,345        338,333
 Short        250,202        259,028
 Net           85,143         79,305
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12Aug2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         381,139        314,552
 Short        357,970        323,539
 Net           23,169         -8,987
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12Aug2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         462,457        452,910
 Short        512,637        498,041
 Net          -50,180        -45,131
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12Aug2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         103,876         91,377
 Short         86,668         87,424
 Net           17,208          3,953
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12Aug2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          53,891         51,842
 Short         33,655         32,980
 Net           20,236         18,862
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        12Aug2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         943,394        846,785
 Short      2,714,386      2,790,537
 Net       -1,770,992     -1,943,752
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
