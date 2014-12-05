FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Most spec net 10-year U.S. T-note net shorts in a year-CFTC
#Funds News
December 5, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Most spec net 10-year U.S. T-note net shorts in a year-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table, background on payrolls report)
    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their
highest in nearly a year ahead of the U.S. November jobs data,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    On Friday, the Labor Department said U.S. employers hired
312,000 workers last month, the most in almost three years and
hourly wage growth accelerated by 0.4 percent, the fastest pace
last set in June 2013. 
    The amount of speculators' positions in 10-year Treasury
futures that are short or bearish exceeded the amount of
speculators' long or bullish positions by 162,524 contracts on
Dec. 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders
data.
    This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes
since 173,674 contracts in late December 2013.
    A week earlier, speculators held 75,327 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculators raised their net shorts in Eurodollar
futures earlier this week to 715,581 contracts, the highest in a
month.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        02Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         292,802        318,171
 Short        340,840        342,438
 Net          -48,038        -24,267
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         288,014        305,549
 Short        305,634        290,952
 Net          -17,620         14,597
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         344,423        386,471
 Short        506,947        461,798
 Net         -162,524        -75,327
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         121,589        121,202
 Short         97,453         84,336
 Net           24,136         36,866
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          67,986         60,614
 Short         54,785         46,794
 Net           13,201         13,820
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        02Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,623,683      1,693,910
 Short      2,339,264      2,202,956
 Net         -715,581       -509,046
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
