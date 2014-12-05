UPDATE 1-Most spec net 10-year U.S. T-note net shorts in a year-CFTC

(Adds table, background on payrolls report) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their highest in nearly a year ahead of the U.S. November jobs data, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. On Friday, the Labor Department said U.S. employers hired 312,000 workers last month, the most in almost three years and hourly wage growth accelerated by 0.4 percent, the fastest pace last set in June 2013. The amount of speculators' positions in 10-year Treasury futures that are short or bearish exceeded the amount of speculators' long or bullish positions by 162,524 contracts on Dec. 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes since 173,674 contracts in late December 2013. A week earlier, speculators held 75,327 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculators raised their net shorts in Eurodollar futures earlier this week to 715,581 contracts, the highest in a month. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 02Dec2014 Prior week week Long 292,802 318,171 Short 340,840 342,438 Net -48,038 -24,267 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02Dec2014 Prior week week Long 288,014 305,549 Short 305,634 290,952 Net -17,620 14,597 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02Dec2014 Prior week week Long 344,423 386,471 Short 506,947 461,798 Net -162,524 -75,327 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02Dec2014 Prior week week Long 121,589 121,202 Short 97,453 84,336 Net 24,136 36,866 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02Dec2014 Prior week week Long 67,986 60,614 Short 54,785 46,794 Net 13,201 13,820 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02Dec2014 Prior week week Long 1,623,683 1,693,910 Short 2,339,264 2,202,956 Net -715,581 -509,046 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)