5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Speculators cut U.S. 10-year T-notes net shorts before Fed -CFTC
March 17, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut U.S. 10-year T-notes net shorts before Fed -CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit record high again
    * Speculative net shorts in T-bonds highest since 2011
    * Speculative net shorts in ultra bonds most since November

 (Add details, background)
    March 17 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures declined for a second week ahead
of the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase this week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
194,392 contracts on March 14, CFTC's latest Commitments of
Traders data showed.
    A week earlier, speculators held 298,514 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Speculative net shorts in five-year Treasury notes declined
from a two-month high on Tuesday prior to the central bank's
widely expected quarter-percentage-point rate hike to 0.75-1.00
percent at its two-day meeting that ended on
Wednesday.
    On the other hand, speculators raised their net shorts in
Eurodollar futures and set a record high for the fourth straight
week. They also increased their net shorts in two-year T-note
futures to the highest since June, according to the Commitments
of Traders data. 
    Earlier this week, speculative net shorts in T-bond futures
rose to their highest since July 2011, while speculative net
shorts in ultra bond futures increased to their highest since
late November.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        14 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         207,280        217,300
 Short        370,921        353,805
 Net         -163,641       -136,505
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         348,813        313,665
 Short        705,884        725,241
 Net         -357,071       -411,576
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         610,939        527,862
 Short        805,331        826,376
 Net         -194,392       -298,514
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long          87,785         91,847
 Short        150,033        134,673
 Net          -62,248        -42,826
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long          54,508         53,041
 Short        131,873        117,791
 Net          -77,365        -64,750
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        14 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         331,192        413,948
 Short      3,311,414      3,304,373
 Net       -2,980,222     -2,890,425
 Fed funds (Contracts of $5,000,000)
        14 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         159,489        120,998
 Short        352,202        367,257
 Net         -192,713       -246,259
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Dan Grebler)

