UPDATE 1-Speculators cut U.S. 10-year T-notes net shorts before Fed -CFTC

* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit record high again * Speculative net shorts in T-bonds highest since 2011 * Speculative net shorts in ultra bonds most since November (Add details, background) March 17 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures declined for a second week ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 194,392 contracts on March 14, CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data showed. A week earlier, speculators held 298,514 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculative net shorts in five-year Treasury notes declined from a two-month high on Tuesday prior to the central bank's widely expected quarter-percentage-point rate hike to 0.75-1.00 percent at its two-day meeting that ended on Wednesday. On the other hand, speculators raised their net shorts in Eurodollar futures and set a record high for the fourth straight week. They also increased their net shorts in two-year T-note futures to the highest since June, according to the Commitments of Traders data. Earlier this week, speculative net shorts in T-bond futures rose to their highest since July 2011, while speculative net shorts in ultra bond futures increased to their highest since late November. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 14 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 207,280 217,300 Short 370,921 353,805 Net -163,641 -136,505 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 348,813 313,665 Short 705,884 725,241 Net -357,071 -411,576 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 610,939 527,862 Short 805,331 826,376 Net -194,392 -298,514 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 87,785 91,847 Short 150,033 134,673 Net -62,248 -42,826 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 54,508 53,041 Short 131,873 117,791 Net -77,365 -64,750 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 14 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 331,192 413,948 Short 3,311,414 3,304,373 Net -2,980,222 -2,890,425 Fed funds (Contracts of $5,000,000) 14 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 159,489 120,998 Short 352,202 367,257 Net -192,713 -246,259 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)