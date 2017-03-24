(Add details on latest data) March 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest since November on renewed safe-haven bids for bonds in doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 100,354 contracts on March 21, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 194,392 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Ten-year T-note futures rose to their highest in three weeks on Wednesday on concerns the struggle Trump and top Republican lawmakers encountered to pass a House bill to replace the Affordable Care Act portends similar problems to enact tax cuts, looser regulations and infrastructure spending. On the other hand, speculators raised their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to another record high with more than three million contracts, as Federal Reserve officials reiterated their expectations for more rate increases later this year. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 221,200 207,280 Short 379,677 370,921 Net -158,477 -163,641 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 369,353 348,813 Short 685,147 705,884 Net -315,794 -357,071 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 607,230 610,939 Short 707,584 805,331 Net -100,354 -194,392 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 88,662 87,785 Short 142,674 150,033 Net -54,012 -62,248 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 56,556 54,508 Short 131,332 131,873 Net -74,776 -77,365 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 396,578 331,192 Short 3,405,660 3,311,414 Net -3,009,082 -2,980,222 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 159,022 159,489 Short 367,128 352,202 Net -208,106 -192,713 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft and Chris Reese)