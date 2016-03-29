TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim gains after consumer confidence data

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices pared gains slightly on Tuesday as stronger-than-forecast data on U.S. consumer confidence in March soothed some worries about flagging consumer spending in the first quarter.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its U.S. consumer confidence index rose to 96.2 from an upwardly revised 94.0 in February. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 94.0.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.860 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)