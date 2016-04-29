TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn flat after consumer sentiment data

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices were little changed on Friday, paring earlier losses as data on U.S. consumer sentiment in late April reinforced the notion of sluggish economic growth at the start of the second quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged from Thursday’s close with a yield of 1.839 percent, while two-year notes were flat in price, yielding 0.794 percent which was near its lowest level in over a week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)