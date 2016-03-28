FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up after consumer spending data
March 28, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up after consumer spending data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as traders shrugged off softer-than-expected data on domestic personal consumption in February, which supports the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at a gradual pace.

The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in January. The January increase was originally reported at 0.5 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last up 0.9 basis point from late on Thursday at 1.900 percent.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
