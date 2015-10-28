TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as Fed keeps Dec hike in play

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries yield curve flattened on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve left the option alive for an interest rate increase at its last meeting of 2015 in December, downplaying concerns about the impact of a slowing global economy on U.S. growth.

The Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement rekindled bets the yields on short- and medium-dated Treasuries would rise faster than longer-dated issues once the Fed begins raising its target rate above its current near-zero level.

The revival of “curve flattening” trades narrowed the yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries to 1.412 percent, the tightest since late August, from 1.494 percent late on Tuesday.

The yield difference between 10-year and 30-year Treasuries shrank to 0.775 percent, the tightest in a month, from 0.823 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)