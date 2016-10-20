FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds gain as Draghi remarks on bond purchases
October 20, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds gain as Draghi remarks on bond purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase program.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in prices to yield 1.729 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was up 20/32 in price, yielding 2.484 percent which was down 3 basis points from Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

