a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens on Fed's Dudley's remarks
August 16, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens on Fed's Dudley's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell more than shorter-dated yields on Tuesday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley told Fox Business Network that the central bank may increase interest rates as soon as September if the economy improves further.

The yield difference between U.S. 30-year and five-year Treasuries shrank by more than 1 basis point to 113 basis points, according to Tradeweb, as traders bet short-term rates would rise faster than longer-term bond yields.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

