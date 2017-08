NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held their earlier increase on Monday after comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley who said it is premature for the central bank to consider adjusting its rate-hike plan following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win.

The Benchmark 10-year yield was up 4 basis points at 2.434 percent, while two-year yield was up 3 basis points at 1.136 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)