4 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on Fed Dudley's remarks
#Funds News
April 7, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 4 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on Fed Dudley's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices turned lower on Friday, with yields hitting session highs, as traders perceived remarks by New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley on U.S. interest rate increases and balance sheet reduction as mildly hawkish.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 5/32 in price for a yield of 2.362 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Thursday, while the two-year note was 2/32 lower in price, yielding 1.282 percent, up over 3 basis points from Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

