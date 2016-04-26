TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after soft durables goods data

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier losses on Tuesday as softer-than-expected readings on domestic durable goods orders reinforced the notion of sluggish U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices last traded down 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.909 percent, up 0.7 basis point from late Monday. Shortly before the release of the March durable goods data, the 10-year yield touched a near five-week high of 1.923 percent, according to Reuters data.