TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session lows after report on Monte Paschi

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields touched session lows early Friday in step with German yields in the wake of a Reuters report on the European Central Bank has rejected request from Italy's Monte Paschi for more time to raise cash.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield reached a session low of 2.397 percent. It was last at 2.411 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Thursday, while 10-year German Bund yield was 0.336 percent, down over 4 basis points. (Reporting by Richard Leong)