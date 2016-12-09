FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session lows after report on Monte Paschi
December 9, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 8 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session lows after report on Monte Paschi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields touched session lows early Friday in step with German yields in the wake of a Reuters report on the European Central Bank has rejected request from Italy's Monte Paschi for more time to raise cash.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield reached a session low of 2.397 percent. It was last at 2.411 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Thursday, while 10-year German Bund yield was 0.336 percent, down over 4 basis points. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

