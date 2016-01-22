TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add losses on record rise in home resales

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market’s losses grew on Friday as data showed domestic sales of existing homes jumped a record 14.7 percent in December, suggesting resilience in the housing market despite evidence of weakness in other parts of the economy.

The National Association of Realtors said home resales rebounded from a 19-month trough to an annual rate of 5.46 million units last month.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 17/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.083 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Thursday.