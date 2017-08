NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries added slight losses on Tuesday as data showed new orders for U.S. factory goods rose 2.7 percent, marking their strongest monthly increase since June 2015 and supporting the view an improving U.S. economy.

The price on 30-year government bond was last down 10/32 at 96-5/32 for a yield of 3.071 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)