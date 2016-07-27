FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as Fed sees less risks
July 27, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as Fed sees less risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The spread between shorter-dated and long-dated Treasury yields contracted on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said near-term risks on the U.S. economy had abated, leaving the door open to raise interest rates later this year.

The yield difference between U.S. 5-year and 30-year Treasuries briefly narrowed to just under 110 basis points, which was its tightest level since March 2015 as traders favored longer-dated bonds which will fare better than shorter issues if the Fed increases short-term rates and inflation remains tame. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

