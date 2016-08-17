FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds add gains after July FOMC minutes
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 17, 2016 / 6:20 PM / in a year

TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds add gains after July FOMC minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices added to earlier gains on Wednesday as the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting in July showed some policy-makers expected an interest rate hike will be needed soon, but there is a general agreement that more data are required before such a move.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.542 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.