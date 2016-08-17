TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds add gains after July FOMC minutes

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices added to earlier gains on Wednesday as the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting in July showed some policy-makers expected an interest rate hike will be needed soon, but there is a general agreement that more data are required before such a move.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.542 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)