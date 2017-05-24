FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2017 / 6:32 PM / 3 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall, curve flattens after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's minutes on its May 2-3 meeting signaled that the central bank remains on a gradual approach to raise interest rates and reduce its bond reinvestment.

Longer-dated yields declined more than shorter-dated ones, flattening the yield curve. The yield gap between two-year and 10-year Treasuries narrowed 2 basis points to 95 basis points , Tradeweb data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

