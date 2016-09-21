TREASURIES-U.S. yields briefly add to rise after FOMC statement

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their rise on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the case "has strengthened" for a future interest rate increase following a two-day policy meeting.

The yield on two-year Treasuries touched its highest level since late August before retreating as Fed policymakers issued forecasts showing a reduced median outlook for the future level of interest rates. The two-year yield was last at 0.782 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)