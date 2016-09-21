US STOCKS-Wall St climbs after Fed stands pat on rates
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates with Fed decision)
NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their rise on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the case "has strengthened" for a future interest rate increase following a two-day policy meeting.
The yield on two-year Treasuries touched its highest level since late August before retreating as Fed policymakers issued forecasts showing a reduced median outlook for the future level of interest rates. The two-year yield was last at 0.782 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Sept 19 Alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co named Damien Loveday managing director of investor relations.
DETROIT, Sept 21 General Motors Co on Wednesday affirmed its forecast for 2016 profit of up to $6.00 per share and said it expected to exceed its cost-savings target of $5.5 billion by 2018 as the automaker unveiled a new effort to convince investors of its value.