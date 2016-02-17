TREASURIES-U.S. bonds trim losses after Jan FOMC minutes

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices reduced earlier losses on Wednesday as the record on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting in January showed talk about changing its planned rate-hike path following market turmoil and its possible drag on the U.S. economy.

“If the recent tightening of global financial conditions was sustained, it could be a factor amplifying downside risks” to the economy, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank’s Jan. 26-27 policy meeting released on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 15/32 in price for a yield 1.831 percent, up 5.6 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)