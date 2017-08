NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices trimmed losses on Monday with 30-year yield little changed on the day following a large block purchase of ultra bond futures that helped to revive buying in the cash government debt market.

A block trade of ultra Treasury futures for March 2017 delivery, totaling 5,213 contracts, was purchased at 159-5/32 at 10:40 ET (1540 GMT), according to data from the CME Group. (Reporting by Richard Leong)