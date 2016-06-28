FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses after U.S. GDP data
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses after U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices held their earlier decline on Tuesday as the government’s final reading on economic growth in the first quarter was revised up to 1.1 percent, within analyst forecasts but not strong enough for inflation to accelerate.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 4/32 in price with a yield of 1.473 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday. The 10-year yield touched a near four-year low of 1.0406 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

