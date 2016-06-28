TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses after U.S. GDP data

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices held their earlier decline on Tuesday as the government’s final reading on economic growth in the first quarter was revised up to 1.1 percent, within analyst forecasts but not strong enough for inflation to accelerate.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 4/32 in price with a yield of 1.473 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday. The 10-year yield touched a near four-year low of 1.0406 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)