a year ago
Goldman says it's too early to short U.S. Treasuries
June 20, 2016

Goldman says it's too early to short U.S. Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Monday it was too early to bet on U.S. Treasury prices falling before the outcome of Britain's referendum on staying in the European Union is known as polls showed a tight contest between the two sides.

Investors had scooped up U.S. Treasuries, German Bunds and British Gilts in recent days as they loaded up on lower-risk government debt in case the "Leave" camp wins the Thursday's referendum. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

