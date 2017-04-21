FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. unlikely to issue ultra long bond - Goldman Sachs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 21, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. unlikely to issue ultra long bond - Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will refrain from rolling out an ultra long government bond issue partly on likely skeptical feedback from Wall Street about investors demand for it, a Goldman Sachs economist said on Friday.

Introduction of such ultra long-dated Treasuries would also go against the Treasury Department's long-standing principle of regular and predictable issuance, while the White House's interest to sell government bonds with maturities beyond 30 years seems linked to funding a large infrastructure program "that we think is unlikely to materialize," Goldman Sachs senior economist David Mericle wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.