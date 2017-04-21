U.S. unlikely to issue ultra long bond - Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will refrain from rolling out an ultra long government bond issue partly on likely skeptical feedback from Wall Street about investors demand for it, a Goldman Sachs economist said on Friday.

Introduction of such ultra long-dated Treasuries would also go against the Treasury Department's long-standing principle of regular and predictable issuance, while the White House's interest to sell government bonds with maturities beyond 30 years seems linked to funding a large infrastructure program "that we think is unlikely to materialize," Goldman Sachs senior economist David Mericle wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong)