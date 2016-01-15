Investors get tough on E&P debt exchanges

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (IFR) - Junk-rated US exploration and production companies looking to cut their debt loads through bond exchanges are having an increasingly hard time convincing investors to play along.

The latest leg down in oil prices - with crude now hovering around 12-year lows - has dealt another blow to the high-yield bond market, where only a handful of E&P companies still have bonds trading above 90 cents to the dollar.

Permian producers such as Diamondback, RSP Permian and Concho Resources are seen as among the most likely to withstand prolonged weakness in crude prices, thanks to their low cost of production and better financial position.

But companies with higher cost structures and heavier debt loads are increasingly relying on debt exchanges to take some pressure off their balance sheets.

Such short-term fixes, however, are getting harder to pull off as investors demand better terms on new debt.

“The exchanges are getting more difficult to complete,” said Citigroup analyst Marisa Moss. “There is a lot of game theory involved.”

E&P companies have generally offered unsecured bondholders the opportunity to move up in the capital structure in exchange for haircuts of as much as 50%-60% on their holdings.

Bonds issues as part of the exchange, however, have often traded substantially below par in the secondary market, while poor covenants on the new notes have given companies significant leeway to incur additional debt at a more senior level.

Chesapeake Energy, which in December completed the largest such exchange by converting US$3.8bn of its unsecured debt into new second-lien notes, saw the new bonds drop to 45-46 cents on the dollar in the secondary market.

“Bondholders have a laser-focus on covenants,” said Gary Stromberg, an analyst at Barclays.

Denbury Resources, for example, was recently forced to amend its exchange offer after particularly loose covenants on the incurrence of secured debt attracted strong criticism from the buyside.

In an effort to win over investors, the company agreed to close some loopholes in the documentation but retained full flexibility to incur first-lien debt or second-lien loans.

“It makes it a little more attractive but my sense is that a good block of bondholders still won’t participate,” said Stromberg.

CHANGE OF FORTUNE

The recent shift highlights the turn in fortunes for a number of US producers that relied on cheap financing and loose covenants in the high-yield bond markets to turbo-charge their expansion.

“In the past these energy companies were able to issue unsecured bonds with very loose terms on the incurrence of secured debt,” said Scott Josefsberg, an analyst at Covenant Review.

“Denbury is an example of investors pushing back to make sure that when they are told they are moving up in the capital structure their position is protected.”

And bondholders have reasons to be careful.

Investors holding US$1.57bn of Halcon Resources’ unsecured bonds agreed to exchange their notes for new third-lien securities last August.

Only a few months later, however, they saw more investors move ahead of them in the capital structure as the company allowed unsecured bondholders to covert their holdings into additional second-lien notes as part of a second exchange.

Further down the rating spectrum, distressed exchanges are often producers’ last-ditch effort to avoid - or at least delay - a bankruptcy filing.

SURVIVAL

Average spreads on junk-rated energy bonds touched their highest level on record this week after WTI crude prices briefly dipped below US$30 a barrel - a level at which virtually no producer is expected to survive unscathed.

Barclays expects defaults in the sector to spike to 15%-20% this year, coupled with an acceleration of distressed exchanges.

Vanguard Natural Resources this month launched an offer to convert unsecured bonds maturing in 2020 into new secured notes due in 2023.

The exchange, which S&P regards as distressed, is said to be struggling to take off as recovery prospects look slim thanks to a large wall of bank debt.

“People believe there is not going to be additional value beyond the revolver - period,” said a sell-side analyst covering the sector. “There is so much bank debt that recoveries are going to be minimal whether you are senior or not.”

In oil-related sectors, other credits are also feeling the pain.

Drilling rigs provider Paragon Offshore said on Friday that it would defer a US$15.4m interest payment on its 6.75% unsecured notes maturing in 2022 as it takes advantage of a 30-day grace period to continue negotiations with secured and unsecured bondholders.

Marine transportation company Ultrapetrol, which took a similar step on a US$10m interest payment on its 8.875% notes due in 2021 at the end of last year, said on Friday it had decided to let its grace period expire without making the payment to preserve liquidity as it continues negotiations to reach a standstill agreement with bondholders.

A version of this story will appear in the January 16 issue of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Matthew Davies)