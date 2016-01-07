FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Battered energy bonds hold up in spite of crude slide
January 7, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Battered energy bonds hold up in spite of crude slide

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (IFR) - Bonds issued by junk-rated energy companies saw only small declines in morning trade on Thursday, as oil prices plunged below US$33 a barrel for the first time since 2004.

High-yield oil and gas credits were generally between 0.25 and 2 points weaker in early trading, even as oil benchmarks traded off around 3%, according to MarketAxess data.

“Whether prices are at US$38 or US$33 oil producers are so far underwater that I don’t think it makes a big difference,” said a sell-side high-yield analyst covering the sector.

“It has more of a psychological impact (in terms of) how much oil prices will have to increase for them to survive.”

Most exploration and production companies in the sector need oil prices in the US$50-$60 a barrel range over the medium term for their businesses to remain viable. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran)

