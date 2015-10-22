FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year yield hits session lows on auction postponement
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year yield hits session lows on auction postponement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes fell to session lows on Thursday after the Treasury Department said it will delay an upcoming auction of two-year debt supply next Tuesday on debt ceiling concerns.

“Due to debt ceiling constraints, there is a risk that Treasury would not be able to settle the 2-year note on Monday, November 2, 2015,” the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury said it will proceed with its scheduled sales of five-year and seven-year notes next Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-year Treasuries yield was last 0.6006 percent, down over 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
