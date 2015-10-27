TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak durable goods data

* U.S. bond prices remain positive after durable goods data

* Investors cautious ahead of FOMC statement, note auctions

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after a drop in domestic durable goods orders in September reinforced the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, supporting investor demand for low-risk government bonds.

The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, declined 0.3 percent last month after a downwardly revised 1.6 percent decline in August.

“While the headline number was as expected, the data as a whole, particularly in light of the downward August revision, was weak, so the market is mostly unchanged but positive,” said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Price gains were limited by investor caution ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and sales of five- and seven-year notes by the Treasury Department later this week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.018 percent, down 4 basis points from late Monday.

The yield reached a two-week high of 2.099 percent on Friday, when global equities markets rallied after China cut interest rates for the sixth time in less than a year to stem further slowing in economic growth.

The 30-year bond was up 19/32 in price for a yield of 2.837 percent, down 3 basis points from Monday.

On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday. It will also auction $15 billion in two-year floating-rate securities on Wednesday.

The Treasury postponed its monthly sale of two-year fixed-rate notes because it might not be able to borrow money when that auction would have settled on Nov. 2.

The Treasury may soon decide on a date on the two-year note sale after Congressional Republican leaders and the White House struck a tentative deal late Monday on a two-year budget and an extension of the federal debt ceiling until March 2017.