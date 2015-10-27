TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak durable goods data

(Updates market action, adds quote)

* Weak durables data lower outlook on Q3 U.S. GDP

* Treasury expected to set date for two-year note sale

* Investors eye Fed statement for December rate hike possibility

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after a drop in domestic durable goods orders in September reinforced the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, supporting investor demand for low-risk government bonds.

The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, declined 0.3 percent last month after a downwardly revised 1.6 percent decline in August.

“It’s not the durable goods number alone, but the revision to August and the preponderance of lackluster data in recent weeks causing folks to downgrade their GDP estimates,” said Jason Brady, portfolio manager and managing director of Thornburg Investment Management’s fixed income team.

Price gains were limited by investor caution ahead of sales of five- and seven-year notes by the Treasury Department later this week. Investors are also watching the Federal Reserve, which began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, for clues about when the central bank intends to increase interest rates, further limiting bond gains.

“The Fed has a chance to set the tone tomorrow and force the market to price in a higher probability for a December rate increase,” said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.029 percent, down 3 basis points from late Monday. The 10-year yield was as low as 2.009 percent in earlier trading.

The 30-year bond was up 7/32 in price for a yield of 2.855 percent, down 1 basis point from Monday.

On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday. It will also auction $15 billion in two-year floating-rate securities on Wednesday.

The Treasury postponed its monthly sale of two-year fixed-rate notes because it might not be able to borrow money when that auction would have settled on Nov. 2.

The Treasury may soon decide on a date for the two-year note sale after Congressional Republican leaders and the White House struck a tentative deal late Monday on a two-year budget and an extension of the federal debt ceiling until March 2017. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chris Reese)