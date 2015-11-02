TREASURIES-Yields rise on continued bets on Dec. Fed rate hike

* 10-yr yield hits over 5-wk high

* 2-, 3-, 5-, 7-yr yields hit over 6-wk highs

* Traders await Friday’s U.S. Oct. employment report

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest in over five weeks on Monday, while shorter-dated yields reached the highest in over six weeks on continued expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

Analysts said the rise in yields was a continuation of last week’s surge after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Oct. 28 but put a December rate hike firmly in play.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 2.189 percent on Monday, marking their highest since Sept. 25, while two-, three-, five-, and seven-year yields hit their highest levels since Sept. 17.

“It’s just still continued follow-through from the Oct. 28 Fed statement,” said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray & Co. in Chicago. “(Fed Chair) Janet Yellen and crew have really been back-tracking, trying to get the market prepared for a rate hike.”

U.S. interest rates futures, meanwhile, showed a greater probability that the Fed’s first rate hike since 2006 would come in January 2016, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. The Fed’s first rate hike is expected to hurt Treasuries prices, which move inversely to yields.

Analysts also said the conclusion of month-end buying removed some support for Treasuries prices on Monday.

The move higher in yields was limited, however, by some reluctance ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report for October. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs last month.

“Everybody’s going to largely wait for Friday’s data before making any big moves,” said Kim Rupert, managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.182 percent, from a yield of 2.151 percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 12/32 in price to yield 2.955 percent, from a yield of 2.936 percent late Friday.

U.S. two-year Treasury notes, which are among the short-dated Treasuries deemed most vulnerable to a Fed rate hike, were last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.753 percent after hitting a session high of 0.757 percent. Those yields stood at 0.736 percent late Friday.

U.S. seven-year notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 1.923 percent after hitting a session high of 1.930 percent and ending last Friday at 1.891 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)