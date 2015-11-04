TREASURIES-Two-year yields spike after Fed's Yellen hints at Dec rate hike

* Yellen points to December rate liftoff

* U.S. 2-yr yields hit 4-1/2-year highs

* U.S. 3-yr yields hit 4-month highs

* U.S. 5-yr yields hit roughly 3-month highs

* U.S. Oct. ADP private payrolls data solid (Updates late morning trading)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in four and a half years on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was “performing well” and could justify an interest rate hike in December.

“What the committee has been expecting is that the economy will continue to grow at a pace that is sufficient to generate further improvements in the labor market and to return inflation to our 2 percent target over the medium term,” Yellen said during the question and answer session of a congressional hearing on financial regulation. “If the incoming information supports that expectation then our statement indicates that December would be a live possibility.”

U.S two-year note yields hit 0.8200 percent, their highest level since April 2011. Three-year yields hit 1.1484 percent, their highest level in four months, while five-year yields hit 1.6490 percent, their highest in roughly three months.

The move in short-dated Treasuries was more dramatic since they are deemed most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes. Benchmark 10-year yields, meanwhile, hit nearly seven-week highs of 2.2413 percent, and 30-year bond yields hit a session high of 3.0030 percent but remained slightly below Tuesday’s six-week high.

“Yellen’s comments are a continuation of what we learned last week, that the Fed is really trying to keep that December option alive,” said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

Short-dated yields had earlier risen after solid U.S. private payrolls data for October supported expectations the Fed would hike interest rates in December.

The data reinforced expectations that Friday’s U.S. October non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show U.S. employers added 180,000 jobs for the month, will reinforce the likelihood of a December Fed rate hike.

The ADP data was “an indication that the payrolls could come close to the estimate, which would keep the Fed on track to raise rates in December,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

The U.S. central bank put a December rate hike firmly in play in a policy statement on Oct. 28.

The Treasury will sell $26 billion in two-year notes later in the session. U.S. two-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 0.8158 percent after ending Tuesday at 0.7700 percent.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.2377 percent after ending Tuesday at 2.2200 percent. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1/32 in price to yield 2.9984 percent, compared to a yield of 3.0010 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by W Simon and Chris Reese)