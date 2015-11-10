FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bond prices dip before 10-year auction
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bond prices dip before 10-year auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* U.S. to sell $24 billion of 10-year notes

* U.S. bond market to close on Wednesday for Veterans Day

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday with benchmark yields hovering at their highest in over three months as investors sold bonds to make room for a $24 billion auction of 10-year notes.

More corporate bond supply added downward pressure on Treasuries prices which have already been falling on growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.

“Today is about supply and concession building. We are in a bearish rate environment,” said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 2/32 in price with a yield of 2.349 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday. It reached 2.377 percent on Monday, its highest intraday level since July 21, according to Reuters data.

Tuesday’s 10-year note sale at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) followed a mediocre $24 billion three-year auction on Monday.

In the “when-issued” market, traders expect the upcoming 10-year issue, part of this week’s quarterly refunding, to sell at a yield of 2.338 percent, according to Tradeweb. This would be the highest yield at a 10-year auction since June.

The Treasury will complete the refunding with a $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The U.S. bond market will close on Wednesday for the Veterans Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.