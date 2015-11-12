FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses after claims data
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses after claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier losses on Thursday as a steady level of weekly domestic filings for unemployment benefits suggested continued jobs growth which may allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December.

First-time claims for state jobless benefits were unchanged at 276,000 for the week ended Nov. 7, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

While analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop to 270,000 in the latest week, claims are not too far from levels last seen in the early 1970s.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 5/32 in price for a yield of 2.336 percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Wednesday for the Veterans Day holiday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
