FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall to lowest in a week
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall to lowest in a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in a week on Friday as weaker-than-expected October data on domestic retail sales and producer prices reinforced the view of modest economic growth and tame inflation.

These figures also supported the notion that if the Federal Reserve were to raise interest rates, it would do so gradually.

The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1 percent last month after being unchanged in September. It fell short of the 0.3 percent increase forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

At the same time, the Labor Department said producer prices fell 0.4 percent last month, following a 0.5 percent drop in September. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2 percent increase.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.294 percent, down over 2 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.