TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on stock gains, CPI data

* Wall Street stock gains pare safety bids for bonds

* In-line U.S. Oct CPI data support Dec rate-hike view

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as gains on Wall Street stocks trimmed safe-haven bids for bonds and an expected rise in domestic consumer prices supported the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December.

Disappointing data on U.S. home builder sentiment and industrial output limited the drop in U.S. government bond prices, with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in about a week.

With trading volume relatively modest, investors are likely waiting for further clues to whether the U.S. central bank will end its near-zero rate policy in four weeks in the aftermath of the attacks in Paris, analysts said.

“The market is very complacent here,” said Todd Colvin, senior vice president at Ambrosino Brothers in Chicago. “You have a Fed that’s possibly ready to move next month.”

Interest rates futures implied traders see a 70 percent chance of the Fed hiking rates for the first time in nine years in December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

That view was supported by the government’s report on October consumer prices, which showed an 0.2 percent increase, matching expectations. The core CPI rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 1.9 percent on a year-over-year basis, which is just short of the Fed’s 2 percent inflation goal.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 11/32 in price with a yield of 2.312 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year bond was 18/32 lower in price, yielding 3.101 percent, up 3 basis points on the day.

The two-year yield, which is sensitive to changes in traders’ view on Fed policy, was up 3 basis points at 0.884 percent.

The three major Wall Street indexes were up 0.4 percent in late Tuesday morning trading. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)