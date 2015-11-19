TREASURIES-Longer-dated issues gain as December rate hike takes shape

* U.S. sells 10-year TIPS at highest yield since 2011

* Yield curve flattens after solid economic data

* Fed official stresses gradual rate hike path

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than short-dated issues for a second straight day on Thursday as a drop in jobless claims and other solid economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month.

The gap between the yields on the five-year Treasury note and 30-year bond contracted to its tightest point since August, as investors bet that shorter-term Treasury yields would rise faster than longer-dated issues after the U.S. central bank ends its near-zero rate policy.

“Pressure is on the short end of the curve as we get little pieces of economic news leading up to the next meeting,” said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Yields on longer-dated bonds fell to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks.

Appetite for longer-dated issues also fed bidding in the U.S. Treasury Department’s $13 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, which cleared at their highest yield since May 2011.

Fairly upbeat data on jobless claims and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region came a day after minutes from the Fed’s Oct. 27-28 policy meeting buttressed the view that a December rate increase is likely if the economy continues to improve and financial markets remain stable.

“After the minutes came out it took people a minute to digest, but what the Fed said is they still have as their central case a rate hike for December,” said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategy at MUFG in New York.

The notion that the pace of rate hikes will be gradual after the initial “liftoff” was in step with remarks from Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on Thursday, helping to bolster interest in longer-dated Treasuries.

“The pace of increases may be somewhat slow and possibly more halting than historic episodes of rising rates,” he said in a speech to a business group in Atlanta.

The 30-year bond was up 22/32 in price to yield 3.005 percent, down about 4 basis points from late on Wednesday, and the five-year note was up 1/32 in price to yield 1.671 percent, down 0.5 basis point on the day.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 6/32 in price for a yield of 2.246 percent, down 2 basis points. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Paul Simao)