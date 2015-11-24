FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after GDP data
November 24, 2015

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Tuesday after data showed the U.S. economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter than initially reported and in-line with analyst forecasts.

The Commerce Department said domestic product grew at a 2.1 percent annual pace, swifter than the 1.5 percent rate it reported last month.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 13/32 in price to yield 2.986 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

