TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated bond prices hold gains after data

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Wednesday as fresh data on U.S. consumer sentiment and new home sales supported the view that economic growth will likely remain subdued.

They also buttressed bets that once the Federal Reserve begins raising interest rates, it would do so slowly.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.232 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond was 10/32 higher in price for a yield of 2.989 percent, down nearly 2 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)