TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices firm before 7-year auction

* Mixed U.S. data support view on gradual rate increases

* U.S. bonds’ appeal grows as German yields at record lows

* U.S. seen selling 7-year notes at highest yield since July

* U.S. bond market to close Thursday for Thanksgiving (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were steady to higher on Wednesday on record low yields for German bonds and data that supported the view of modest U.S. inflation and economic growth ahead of a $29 billion auction of seven-year government debt.

The yield curve flattened to levels not seen in over nine months as investors preferred longer-dated Treasuries over shorter-dated issues in anticipation the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting.

“The economic numbers have been decent. The yield flattening will likely continue into next year,” said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri.

The yield gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasuries narrowed to 1.30 percentage points, the narrowest since early February, according to Reuters data.

Trading volume was lighter than usual in advance of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. bond market will be shut on Thursday and close early at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday.

U.S. bond prices reached session highs earlier as shorter German Bund yields fell to record negative levels following a Reuters report the European Central Bank will consider tools to stimulate the euro zone economy at its Dec. 3 meeting.

As the ECB mulls cutting interest rates, Fed policymakers have said a rate increase is possible next month.

“We have a Fed that’s going the other way. It makes us look cheap,” David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, said about Treasuries in comparison to their European counterparts.

Thursday’s stronger-than-forecast data on durables goods and jobless claims supported the notion the U.S. economy could handle a rate increase in December, but weaker-than-expected readings on consumer inflation and sentiment gave weight to the idea of a gradual path for rate increases.

In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes held steady in price, yielding 2.238 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on Tuesday.

The two-year yield was up nearly 1 basis point at 0.942 percent, which was within striking distance of the 5-1/2-year peak seen on Nov. 6.

The 30-year bond was the strongest performing maturity, rising 9/32 in price for a yield of 2.991 percent, down 1.5 basis points.

In the “when-issued” market, traders expect the $29 billion auction of seven-year Treasuries to sell at a yield of 2.017 percent, which would be the highest since the seven-year auction held in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)