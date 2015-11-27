TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after Wall Street open

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Friday as Wall Street stocks opened little changed following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Bond prices climbed on safehaven demand tied to a steep sell-off in Chinese equities after Reuters reported Chinese stock regulators widened their probe in brokerages to include that country’s fourth largest securities firm.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 4/32 in price for a yield of 2.217 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield touched 2.204 percent, the lowest level in more than three weeks, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)