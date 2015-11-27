FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after Wall Street open
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after Wall Street open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Friday as Wall Street stocks opened little changed following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Bond prices climbed on safehaven demand tied to a steep sell-off in Chinese equities after Reuters reported Chinese stock regulators widened their probe in brokerages to include that country’s fourth largest securities firm.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 4/32 in price for a yield of 2.217 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield touched 2.204 percent, the lowest level in more than three weeks, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.