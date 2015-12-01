FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on disappointing data
December 1, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on disappointing data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fed's Evans says manufacturing low, but fundamentals
strong
    * Factory data lowest in six years, drives demand for
Treasuries
    * Yields between 2-30 years fall to near 1 month lows

 (Adds quotes, updates market action and prices)
    By Tariro Mzezewa
    NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching near one-month lows
after data showed that U.S. factory activity fell in November to
the lowest level in six years. 
    Yields maturing between two and 30 years initially fell to
session lows after the Institute for Supply Management's gauge
on U.S. services industries came in at its weakest since June
2009.
    Economists expected the ISM reading to come in at 50.5
percent, but it slid to 48.6 just a day after
weaker-than-expected data indicated a contraction in the Midwest
factory sector. A reading of 50 or above means the sector is
expanding. 
    "The Treasury market has pretty surprisingly traded better
on weaker-than-expected ISM," said Justin Lederer, Treasury
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 19/32 in price to yield 2.150 percent, down sharply from a
yield of 2.218 percent on late Monday. The 10-year yield hit a
near one-month low of 2.145 percent in the wake of the U.S.
manufacturing data. 
    The U.S. 30-year bond yield also touched a
one-month low of 2.908 percent. The bonds were last up 1-17/32
in price to yield 2.912 percent, down from a yield of 2.990
percent late Monday.
     Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans
said despite the weak U.S. manufacturing reading, economic
fundamentals remain strong. 
    Economists expect Friday's closely watched employment report
to show employers added 200,000 jobs in November, according to a
Reuters poll. 
    Evidence of further improvement in the U.S. labor market,
viewed by many as a key data indicator, would reinforce
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
this month. 
    In addition to the disappointing data and dovish tone from
Evans, fears that a blast near an Istanbul metro station was a
bomb drove investors to safer U.S. Treasuries. 
    "There's a bit of unease in the marketplace around attacks
given what happened in Paris, so at the margin the news out of
Istanbul added a very modest flight to quality," said Kevin
McNeil, U.S. rates strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut. 

 (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa, editing by G Crosse and Dan
Grebler)

