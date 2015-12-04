TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise in volatile session

* U.S. adds 211,000 jobs, builds case for Fed rate hike

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday, with investors caught between a stronger-than-expected November jobs report that built the case for an interest rate hike and a drop in oil prices after OPEC surprisingly raised its production ceiling.

Yields initially rose after the U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased 211,000 last month and September and October data was revised to show 35,000 more jobs than previously reported.

“The jobs report seals December for the rate hike by the Fed, but now the focus is shifting onto the pace of increases going forward,” said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

But the market was whipsawed by news from OPEC. Yields retreated from their gains as U.S. oil futures turned negative on the news that OPEC was planning to maintain its production outlook, despite depressed prices. The agreement was largely expected, but wiped out any remaining hope for bulls that production cuts could push prices higher.

“A lot of conflicting flows are going through the market at once, from the employment report clearing the way for a December rate hike to yesterday’s disappointment by the ECB and oil prices suggesting low inflation,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

U.S. 2-year Treasury notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 0.922 percent, down from 0.958 percent late on Thursday. It reached 0.994 percent, its highest since May 2010 on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.292 percent, down from a yield of 2.328 percent late on Thursday. The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes saw its biggest daily rise in two years on Thursday.

The 30-year bond rose 15/32 in price to yield 3.050 percent, down from a yield of 3.073 percent late Wednesday.

Yields on U.S. Treasury debt increased sharply on Thursday following a rise in European yields after the European Central Bank cut rates by less than expected and after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made more comments that fueled expectations of an interest rate hike this month.