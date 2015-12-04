TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise in volatile session

* U.S. adds 211,000 jobs, builds case for Fed rate hike

* Treasury prices gyrate as market eyes Fed, OPEC

* 10-, 30-year weekly yield up for first time in four weeks (Updates market action and adds new analyst quote)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday with investors caught between a stronger-than-expected November jobs report that built the case for an interest rate hike and a drop in oil prices after OPEC surprisingly raised its production ceiling.

Yields initially rose after the U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased 211,000 last month and September and October data was revised to show 35,000 more jobs than previously reported.

“The jobs report seals December for the rate hike by the Fed, but now the focus is shifting onto the pace of increases going forward,” said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

But the market was whipsawed by news from OPEC. Yields retreated as U.S. oil futures turned negative on news OPEC was planning to maintain its production outlook despite depressed prices. The agreement was largely expected, but wiped out any remaining hope for bulls that production cuts could push prices higher.

“The OPEC decision has a lot to do with this because oil dropping means there’ll be less inflation in 2016 and that will drive the longer-end (yields) lower,” said Dimitri Delis, interest rates strategist at Piper Jaffray in Chicago.

U.S. 2-year Treasury notes rose 1/32 in price to yield 0.946 percent, down from 0.958 percent late on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 15/32 in price to yield 2.274 percent, down from 2.328 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond rose 1-6/32 in price to yield 3.012 percent, down from 3.073 percent late Wednesday.

Yields on U.S. Treasury debt had increased sharply on Thursday, following a rise in European yields, after the European Central Bank cut rates by less than expected and after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made more comments that fueled expectations of an interest rate hike this month.

On Thursday, the 2-year note yield reached 0.994 percent, its highest since May 2010 and the yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes saw its biggest daily rise in two years.

For the week, the yield on benchmark 10-year notes and on the 30-year bond rose for the first time in four weeks. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)