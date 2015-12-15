TREASURIES-Bond prices fall on upbeat CPI data, ahead of FOMC

* Treasuries prices fall on CPI data

* Rate hike priced in by most traders for Wednesday

* FOMC begins two-day meeting

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as gains on Wall Street reduced interest in safe-haven bonds and stable consumer prices supported views that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday.

Treasuries fell to session lows after the Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index was unchanged from October. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2 percent last month, further strengthening expectations that the central bank will raise rates this week.

“The upbeat CPI report is leading Treasuries given that inflation is one of the key variable that will drive the evolution of the tightening cycle,” said Matthias Rusinski, U.S. rates strategist at UBS in New York.

The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting later in the day and a statement is expected on Wednesday at its conclusion.

Traders see an 83 percent chance of a rate increase this week, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program, but investors are concerned about the pace of future hikes.

“An overwhelming majority expects a hike tomorrow, but what matters even more is the pace of increases going forward,” said Rusinski.

U.S. 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to yield 2.227 percent, up from 2.225 percent late on Monday. The 10-year yield hit a session high of 2.289 after the CPI data was released.

The 30-year bond fell 25/32 in price to yield 3.001 percent, up from 2.962 percent late on Monday. Its yield rose to a session high of 3.019 percent. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)