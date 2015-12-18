TREASURIES-Bond prices rise on safe-haven demand, dovish Fed view

* Lower oil prices stoke safe-haven bid for bonds

* Wall St falls

* Traders see dovish Fed rate hike path

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday in choppy trading as stocks slipped and in rising investor skepticism over the Federal Reserve’s ability to raise interest rates as much as it would like next year.

Falling oil prices and stock markets weakness encouraged investors to seek the relative safety of U.S. government debt, as sliding oil prices suggest inflation will remain benign.

The U.S. central bank increased its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point on Wednesday in a widely anticipated move, causing yields on short-dated maturities to rise sharply.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen made clear that the 0.25 percentage point increase by the bank was a tentative beginning to a “gradual” tightening cycle, and that in deciding its next increase the Fed would put a premium on monitoring inflation, which remains below target.

Investors expected short-term interest rates to increase at a faster rate than long-term rates in a bear-flattening move, but the yield curve has been flattening because of demand for longer-dated Treasuries and less because of selling of shorter-dated ones.

“The long-end is the default and it’s benefiting because commodities are down a little and equities are down a little and we’re getting to the end of the year,” said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Bull-flattening refers to an environment in which long-term rates have been decreasing faster than short-term rates.

“There’s a chance long-end yields will fall at a pace that would increase if the Fed were to be more aggressive than the market is expecting,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Two-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 0.965 percent, down from 1.005 late on Thursday.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.202 percent, down from 2.238 percent late on Thursday.

The U.S. 30-year bond was last up 14/32 in price to yield 2.913, down from 2.936 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chris Reese)