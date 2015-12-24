TREASURIES-Long-dated yields fall from 1-wk highs on year-end caution

* 30-yr yields fall from 1-wk highs touched Wednesday

* Traders reverse positions ahead of year-end

* Short-term yields hit one-week highs

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell on Thursday after hitting one-week highs in the previous session as traders neutralized positions on caution ahead of the Christmas holiday and year-end.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit a session low of 2.973 percent after reaching a one-week high of 3.015 percent on Wednesday when gains in oil prices, which suggested greater inflationary pressures, helped push up yields.

Traders were cautious about putting additional selling pressure on 30-year bonds, as well as 10-year notes, on Thursday as they lightened up positions in thin and potentially illiquid trading conditions.

“There are people who are more likely to take profits or stop themselves out of a position,” Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, said in reference to the reversed bets against long-dated Treasuries.

He cited low trading volumes, including data showing just 64,000 contracts of 10-year Treasury note futures traded hands, versus about a million contracts on several days earlier this month.

Analysts said traders were likely buying back 30-year Treasury bonds and 10-year notes after Wednesday’s selling pressure. Benchmark 10-year yields hit a nearly one-week high on Wednesday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“You would have anticipated the direction to continue today, and when it didn‘t, you have people stopping out some momentum trades and buying back sales from earlier this week,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

In contrast to the dip in 30- and 10-year Treasury yields, short-term yields rose, with traders attributing the move to erratic trading flows. U.S. three-year yields hit a one-week high of 1.331 percent, while two-year yields hit a one-week high of 1.011 percent.

The U.S. Treasury market will close early at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Friday, while the U.S. equity market will close at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.252 percent, from a yield of 2.264 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields hit a session low of 2.246 percent after hitting a nearly one-week high of 2.280 percent Wednesday.

U.S. two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 1.007 percent, from a yield of 0.985 percent late Wednesday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.17 percent.