TREASURIES-Yields fall after China rout sparks global growth worries
January 4, 2016 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall after China rout sparks global growth worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Benchmark yields hit nearly 2-week low

* Long-dated yields at near 1-week low

* Mainland Chinese shares fall 7 pct, fueling safety bids

* Saudi Arabia and Iran tensions support Treasuries (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with benchmark yields hitting nearly two-week lows after a tumble in Chinese shares fueled worries over global growth and drove demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Mainland Chinese shares fell 7 percent, triggering a new circuit breaker that prompted a trading halt, after surveys showed factory activity in the world’s second-largest economy shrank sharply in December.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit 2.200 percent, their lowest since Dec. 22. Yields on Treasuries maturing between five and seven years also hit nearly two-week lows, while 30-year yields hit their lowest in nearly a week, at 2.939 percent.

“With equities starting off the year like this, it’s just a flight to quality,” said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

Analysts also said a deterioration in relations between leading crude producers Saudi Arabia and Iran stoked demand for safe-haven Treasuries. Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran following the kingdom’s execution of a prominent Shi‘ite cleric.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down more than 2 percent.

Despite the risk aversion, analysts said traders were not growing more skeptical the Federal Reserve would have to slow the pace of rate increases. They said short-dated Treasury yields would have fallen more if traders were taking that view.

Three-year yields hit their lowest in nearly three weeks at 1.266 percent, while two-year yields hit their lowest in over a week, at 1.008 percent.

While oil prices initially rose on the Middle East tensions, they settled lower. That reversal suggested inflationary pressures were still tame, which helped keep long-dated Treasury yields lower, said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago,

Many analysts view higher oil prices as a sign of inflationary pressure. Long-dated Treasuries tend to perform better during periods of lower inflation since inflation erodes their interest payouts.

Data showing U.S. construction spending fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years in November also supported Treasuries prices.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.239 percent, from a yield of 2.275 percent late Thursday.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last up 17/32 to yield 2.984 percent, from a yield of 3.013 percent late Thursday. Two-year notes were up 2/32 to yield 1.032 percent, from a yield of 1.064 percent late Thursday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)

